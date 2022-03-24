DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Picard (S2 E04) "Watcher" - 3/24/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Picard (S2 E04) "Watcher" - 3/24/22

   
Old 03-24-22, 10:10 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,701
Received 126 Likes on 93 Posts
Star Trek: Picard (S2 E04) "Watcher" - 3/24/22
Interesting new episode.

I didn't understand why Guinan didn't recognize Picard since she met him before in the "Time's Arrow" episodes. So, it looks like Q has lost his abilities. I had to laugh at the homage to the scene with the punk on the bus from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. They even got the same actor to play him again!!
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Atlanta (FX) -- created by and starring Donald Glover -- Series Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.