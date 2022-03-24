Star Trek: Picard (S2 E04) "Watcher" - 3/24/22
#1
Star Trek: Picard (S2 E04) "Watcher" - 3/24/22
Interesting new episode.
I didn't understand why Guinan didn't recognize Picard since she met him before in the "Time's Arrow" episodes. So, it looks like Q has lost his abilities. I had to laugh at the homage to the scene with the punk on the bus from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. They even got the same actor to play him again!!
