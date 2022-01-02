The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Holy Shit.......Holy Shit.... Holy Shit......
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Still really enjoying the Mando detour! I don't know how they did it, but it looks about 100% better!
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Wow...just WOW. Amazing improvement. Loved every second of it and only wanted more..wow.
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Holy shit, it’s ****** ****!
Holy shit, I wasn’t expecting to see ****!
Holy fuck — that’s *** ****!
Holy fuck, did he just kill **** *****?
OMFG, they just blew up the ********* and ***** ****!
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Im going to have to watch this again.
How is this gonna wrap next week?!
