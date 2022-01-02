DVD Talk Forum

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22

   
02-01-22, 05:09 PM
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22

02-01-22, 07:06 PM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
I'll be up at 5:00am as usual.
02-02-22, 03:52 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Holy Shit.......Holy Shit.... Holy Shit......

02-02-22, 04:32 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Still really enjoying the Mando detour! I don't know how they did it, but it looks about 100% better!
02-02-22, 05:48 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Man, this episode makes my Star Wars nerd heart soo happy.
02-02-22, 05:53 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Wow...just WOW. Amazing improvement. Loved every second of it and only wanted more..wow.
02-02-22, 06:48 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Holy shit, it’s ****** ****!
Holy shit, I wasn’t expecting to see ****!
Holy fuck — that’s *** ****!
Holy fuck, did he just kill **** *****?
OMFG, they just blew up the ********* and ***** ****!
02-02-22, 07:05 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man View Post
Holy poop, its ****** ****!
Holy poop, I wasnt expecting to see ****!
Holy what  thats *** ****!
Holy what, did he just kill **** *****?
OMFGosh, they just blew up the ********* and ***** ****!
My thoughts exactly.

Im going to have to watch this again.

How is this gonna wrap next week?!
02-02-22, 08:13 AM
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E06) - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger - 2/2/22

🤣🤣🤣
