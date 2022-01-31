DVD Talk Forum

Is binge watching the new normal?

Is binge watching the new normal?

   
01-31-22, 05:56 PM
  #1
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,818
Is binge watching the new normal?
I mean to say, do people just let build up and then watch all? I understand catching up. But, is bingeing the new normal and weekly serial pretty much dead?

i mean I get binge watching, but I’ve only done that with shows I either watched weekly on broadcast or cable or ones that were done with its run. Of course, rewatching eps is good too.

But, do most people wait and week to week nearly extinct?
01-31-22, 06:12 PM
  #2
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,603
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
Yellowstones ratings say no. I prefer binge watching but will watch weekly if it's something I really like.
01-31-22, 06:14 PM
  #3
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,236
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
If all episodes are available, I prefer watching one episode a day. It gives cliffhanger episodes much more substance.
01-31-22, 06:22 PM
  #4
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Directionally Challenged (for DirecTV)
Posts: 126,428
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
Binge watching works for me.

For Hulu and Amazon shows, I just wait for a full season to conclude. I don't do the 'social media' thing so I don't see spoilers.
01-31-22, 06:25 PM
  #5
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,429
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
I voted yes.

I still watch weekly release shows episode by episode, but I think that is generational. Most people I know just wait for an entire season to be complete and then binge it,

I had subscribed to the CBS streaming to watch Discovery and Picard week by week, but now I am just going to wait a while, subscribe for a month and binge them.
01-31-22, 06:26 PM
  #6
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,429
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
Oh, and it is bingeing, not binging.
01-31-22, 06:28 PM
  #7
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,818
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
I don’t think there is any one show I wait week to week on cable or broadcast. I just don’t have time or attention span. I usually have a few eps. build up. Even my fav Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this quick season I have to binge at some point. There’s my answer.
