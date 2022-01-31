View Poll Results: Is binge watching the new normal?
Yes.
100.00%
No.
0
0%
Maybe. Please explain
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Is binge watching the new normal?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,818
Received 376 Likes on 333 Posts
Is binge watching the new normal?
I mean to say, do people just let build up and then watch all? I understand catching up. But, is bingeing the new normal and weekly serial pretty much dead?
i mean I get binge watching, but I’ve only done that with shows I either watched weekly on broadcast or cable or ones that were done with its run. Of course, rewatching eps is good too.
But, do most people wait and week to week nearly extinct?
i mean I get binge watching, but I’ve only done that with shows I either watched weekly on broadcast or cable or ones that were done with its run. Of course, rewatching eps is good too.
But, do most people wait and week to week nearly extinct?
Last edited by OldBoy; 01-31-22 at 06:30 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,603
Received 503 Likes on 401 Posts
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
Yellowstones ratings say no. I prefer binge watching but will watch weekly if it's something I really like.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,236
Received 128 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
If all episodes are available, I prefer watching one episode a day. It gives cliffhanger episodes much more substance.
#4
DVD Talk God
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
Binge watching works for me.
For Hulu and Amazon shows, I just wait for a full season to conclude. I don't do the 'social media' thing so I don't see spoilers.
For Hulu and Amazon shows, I just wait for a full season to conclude. I don't do the 'social media' thing so I don't see spoilers.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
I voted yes.
I still watch weekly release shows episode by episode, but I think that is generational. Most people I know just wait for an entire season to be complete and then binge it,
I had subscribed to the CBS streaming to watch Discovery and Picard week by week, but now I am just going to wait a while, subscribe for a month and binge them.
I still watch weekly release shows episode by episode, but I think that is generational. Most people I know just wait for an entire season to be complete and then binge it,
I had subscribed to the CBS streaming to watch Discovery and Picard week by week, but now I am just going to wait a while, subscribe for a month and binge them.
#7
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,818
Received 376 Likes on 333 Posts
Re: Is binge watching the new normal?
I don’t think there is any one show I wait week to week on cable or broadcast. I just don’t have time or attention span. I usually have a few eps. build up. Even my fav Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this quick season I have to binge at some point. There’s my answer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off