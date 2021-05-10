Ghosts (CBS remake of BBC show) Oct 2021
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,746
Received 516 Likes on 334 Posts
Ghosts (CBS remake of BBC show) Oct 2021
I've watch the original British show and love it. All 3 season are on HBOMax. This remake looks ok. Not liking some changes. But I do LOOOVE Rose McIver from I,Zombie
This is the trailer for the original BBC show.
This is the trailer for the original BBC show.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off