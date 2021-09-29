Squid Game (Netflix)

Quote:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?





Has anyone here tried watching this? This is currently the #1 show on Netflix worldwide and Netflix is touting that this could be the #1 most viewed series ever.It's a 9 episode season from South Korea.I never heard of it until it started generating a lot of buzz recently. I can barely keep up with the new Netflix originals, but I'm going to have to see this now.I know most here are overwhelmed with shows, so I understand if this wasn't really on anyone's radars here.