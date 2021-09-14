Chapelwaite (EPIX - Stephen King S: Adrian Brody)
I searched for a thread about this show and found none. Chapelwaite is on EPIX and is based on Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot (apparently there's a new movie in the works as well). This is a prequel to the book.
I'm up to episode 5 and it's really getting good. This is a good view for King fans. Anyone else watching this?
Edit: Can a Mod edit the title to spell King's name correctly? I tried to immediately edit and couldn't. Thanks!
Edit Edit: Thank you!
Following his wife's tragic death at sea, Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) and his children return to the small town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, where a dark family history haunts them until confronted.
