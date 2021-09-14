Chapelwaite (EPIX - Stephen King S: Adrian Brody)

Quote: Following his wife's tragic death at sea, Captain Charles Boone ( Adrien Brody ) and his children return to the small town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine , where a dark family history haunts them until confronted.

I searched for a thread about this show and found none. Chapelwaite is on EPIX and is based on Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot (apparently there's a new movie in the works as well). This is a prequel to the book.I'm up to episode 5 and it's really getting good. This is a good view for King fans. Anyone else watching this?Edit: Can a Mod edit the title to spell King's name correctly? I tried to immediately edit and couldn't. Thanks!Edit Edit: Thank you!