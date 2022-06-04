DVD Talk Forum

Moon Knight (S1E02) - "Summon the Suit" - 4/6/22

TV Talk

Moon Knight (S1E02) - "Summon the Suit" - 4/6/22

   
04-05-22, 10:03 AM
Moon Knight (S1E02) - "Summon the Suit" - 4/6/22

04-05-22, 10:17 AM
ViewAskewbian
I do love the Marvel TV poster art for each episode of their shows. This one looks great.
04-05-22, 10:20 AM
dex14
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
I do love the Marvel TV poster art for each episode of their shows. This one looks great.
They've gotten more interesting because they've commissioned outside artists. Boba Fett did this too. I'm so tired of floating head posters.
04-05-22, 10:37 AM
ViewAskewbian
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
They've gotten more interesting because they've commissioned outside artists. Boba Fett did this too. I'm so tired of floating head posters.
Yes, the Boba posters were fantastic. I'd certainly purchase some of these.
