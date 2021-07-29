DVD Talk Forum

Ordinary Joe (NBC) - S: James Wolk

Ordinary Joe (NBC) - S: James Wolk

   
07-29-21
Ordinary Joe (NBC) - S: James Wolk


Life is all about the choices you make - and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change - and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no "right" choice; no matter what happens, Joe's life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable... and beautiful.
I told myself Im done with NBC, but this just looks too good. Alternate reality/timelines but normal. Plus the trailer is giving me the feels!
