The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Winter 2022 Edition
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Winter 2022 Edition
Welcome To The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game No. 17, The Winter 2022 Edition!
It's been too long since our last game, so we're calling it "The Longest Pit Stop".
The season premiere is Wednesday, January 5.
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses a team to latch on to before the start of the season. If that team ends up winning race, then YOU will win a $55 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
We will be using the First-to-Post selection method for the draft. You may post 1 and only 1 team during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first team in the post. If they have already been taken, you will need to post again.
The drafts will be held Monday, January 3 at 9:00 PM EST (6 PM Pacific). The second draft (If needed) will be held a half hour later at 9:30 EST, 6:30 Pacific. The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
This season's 11 teams:
Akbar and Sheridan (Married Educators)
Anthony and Spencer Stone (Friends)
Arun and Natalie (Father & Daughter)
Caro and Ray (Dating)
Connie and Sam (Married)
Kim and Penn (Internet Personalities)
Marianela "Lulu" (37) and Marissa “Lala” (Twin Radio Hosts)
Michael and Armonde “Moe” (Singing Police Officers)
Raquel and Cayla (Flight Attendants)
Ryan and Dusty (Friends)
Taylor and Isaiah (YouTube Sensations)
You may learn more about the teams here: https://tvline.com/lists/the-amazing...sheridan-cook/
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by Private Message.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again. Screen captures will be taken during the draft and violations of this rule will result in your pick being revoked and you will be given the last unclaimed team in the draft (AKA the Quack play).
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EST Sunday January 2. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name along with "Amazing Race Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the Send money to a friend option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out and an unclaimed team wins, the prize will go to whoever has the highest finisher.
Good Luck!
It's been too long since our last game, so we're calling it "The Longest Pit Stop".
The season premiere is Wednesday, January 5.
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses a team to latch on to before the start of the season. If that team ends up winning race, then YOU will win a $55 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
We will be using the First-to-Post selection method for the draft. You may post 1 and only 1 team during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first team in the post. If they have already been taken, you will need to post again.
The drafts will be held Monday, January 3 at 9:00 PM EST (6 PM Pacific). The second draft (If needed) will be held a half hour later at 9:30 EST, 6:30 Pacific. The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
This season's 11 teams:
Akbar and Sheridan (Married Educators)
Anthony and Spencer Stone (Friends)
Arun and Natalie (Father & Daughter)
Caro and Ray (Dating)
Connie and Sam (Married)
Kim and Penn (Internet Personalities)
Marianela "Lulu" (37) and Marissa “Lala” (Twin Radio Hosts)
Michael and Armonde “Moe” (Singing Police Officers)
Raquel and Cayla (Flight Attendants)
Ryan and Dusty (Friends)
Taylor and Isaiah (YouTube Sensations)
You may learn more about the teams here: https://tvline.com/lists/the-amazing...sheridan-cook/
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by Private Message.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again. Screen captures will be taken during the draft and violations of this rule will result in your pick being revoked and you will be given the last unclaimed team in the draft (AKA the Quack play).
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EST Sunday January 2. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name along with "Amazing Race Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the Send money to a friend option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out and an unclaimed team wins, the prize will go to whoever has the highest finisher.
Good Luck!
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Winter 2022 Edition
Amazing Race Game Hall Of Fame:
1. sauce07
2. chowderhead
3. Navinabob & Wolf359
4. JasonF & CKMorpheus
5. chowderhead & davidh777
6. Damfino & Jules Winfield
7. JuryDuty & davidh777
8. JuryDuty & Jules Winfield
9. chowderhead & JasonF
10. dfmaverick2 & Buckeyes8604
11. chowderhead
12. davidh777 & CKMorpheus
13. Navinabob, CKMorpheus, JuryDuty, LaxBandit
14. JuryDuty & lwhy?
15. postermen & davidh777
16. CKMorpheus & Chowderhead
1. sauce07
2. chowderhead
3. Navinabob & Wolf359
4. JasonF & CKMorpheus
5. chowderhead & davidh777
6. Damfino & Jules Winfield
7. JuryDuty & davidh777
8. JuryDuty & Jules Winfield
9. chowderhead & JasonF
10. dfmaverick2 & Buckeyes8604
11. chowderhead
12. davidh777 & CKMorpheus
13. Navinabob, CKMorpheus, JuryDuty, LaxBandit
14. JuryDuty & lwhy?
15. postermen & davidh777
16. CKMorpheus & Chowderhead
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Winter 2022 Edition
Spots are currently reserved for:
Damfino $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist emeritus)
Damfino $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
Goldberg74 (Our Graphic Artist)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist emeritus)
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,628
Received 189 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Winter 2022 Edition
I'm in. I'm behind on Survivor and haven't been posted in the game thread, but I'll be caught up tomorrow.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off