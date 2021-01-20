Series finales that always get you
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,699
Received 583 Likes on 429 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
24: Live Another Day. Jack Bauer being apprehended and flown off to a Russian prison to die.
It gets to me because I think the character deserved a better ending.
It gets to me because I think the character deserved a better ending.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,699
Received 583 Likes on 429 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
Strike Back: the original series finale.
Stonebridge and Scott riding off into the sunset. And they played Knockin' on Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan as they faded out
I know most of this forum never watched Strike Back, but at least in it's original iteration, it was probably the best bro-mance buddy action adventure series on TV. That was such a well done finale.
I'm talking about stuff more recent than oldies that most of you know already.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Series finales that always get you
The series finale of Three's Company always gets me. Swinging bachelor Jack Tripper has spent a decade living with two women and having his landlord all up in his business all the time.
He finally wants to get married, but Vicki just wants to live together! Then, her father (who hates Jack) becomes their landlord . . . so he can be up in their business all the time!
Twist after twist that you never see coming.
He finally wants to get married, but Vicki just wants to live together! Then, her father (who hates Jack) becomes their landlord . . . so he can be up in their business all the time!
Twist after twist that you never see coming.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off