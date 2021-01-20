DVD Talk Forum

Series finales that always get you

Series finales that always get you

   
01-20-21, 10:43 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,385
Series finales that always get you
No matter how many times I watch this I lose it.




And you?
01-20-21, 10:46 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,685
Received 117 Likes on 89 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
M*a*s*h
01-20-21, 10:52 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,699
Received 583 Likes on 429 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
24: Live Another Day. Jack Bauer being apprehended and flown off to a Russian prison to die.



It gets to me because I think the character deserved a better ending.

01-20-21, 10:55 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,985
Received 37 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
Sorry, but the granddaddy of them all is "Six Feet Under".
01-20-21, 11:05 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,699
Received 583 Likes on 429 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you


Strike Back: the original series finale.

Stonebridge and Scott riding off into the sunset. And they played Knockin' on Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan as they faded out



I know most of this forum never watched Strike Back, but at least in it's original iteration, it was probably the best bro-mance buddy action adventure series on TV. That was such a well done finale.

I'm talking about stuff more recent than oldies that most of you know already.
01-20-21, 11:13 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,476
Received 348 Likes on 249 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
Sam adjusting the Geronimo picture in the Cheers finale will always be great.
01-20-21, 11:17 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 8,121
Received 160 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: Series finales that always get you
The series finale of Three's Company always gets me. Swinging bachelor Jack Tripper has spent a decade living with two women and having his landlord all up in his business all the time.

He finally wants to get married, but Vicki just wants to live together! Then, her father (who hates Jack) becomes their landlord . . . so he can be up in their business all the time!

Twist after twist that you never see coming.
