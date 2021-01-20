Re: Series finales that always get you

The series finale of Three's Company always gets me. Swinging bachelor Jack Tripper has spent a decade living with two women and having his landlord all up in his business all the time.



He finally wants to get married, but Vicki just wants to live together! Then, her father (who hates Jack) becomes their landlord . . . so he can be up in their business all the time!



Twist after twist that you never see coming.