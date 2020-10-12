Star Trek: Discovery (S3E09) -- "Terra Firma Part 1" -- 12/10/20
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E09) -- "Terra Firma Part 1" -- 12/10/20
TERRA FIRMA, PART 1 The U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to a mysterious planet in hopes of finding a cure for Georgious deteriorating condition. Stamets and Adira make a stunning breakthrough with the newly acquired Burn data.
Story by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt & Alan McElroy.
Teleplay by Alan McElroy. Directed by Omar Madha.
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E09) -- "Terra Firma Part 1" -- 12/10/20
I don't even know what that was. Show is frustrating. Going into the future should have been great for the show. No constraints. Instead, we are basically revisiting old plots.
Was Carl a Q? Sort of got that vibe.
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E09) -- "Terra Firma Part 1" -- 12/10/20
My god they just need to kill Burnham off. She ruins every scene she is in. One of the least likeable characters in TV history. Literally EVERYONE else in this show is more interesting, not to mention she is the most overblown mary sue in history, the universe it seems purely swirls around her character. No one would like her in real life. The best option for her is to be killed off by Prime Burnham and just become the show's villain.
So the sphere data sends you to a random location on a random planet to save Phllipa, and they meet someone probably like Q just hanging out in front of a door, which they are told is the "only solution" and of course Burnham just gets pissed off personally and just wants to leave and fuck the solution. So typical. Carl should have just lightning bolted her to death. She doesn't immediately think "wow, there really is something here!" Typical.
Other than Burnham the episode was pretty decent.
