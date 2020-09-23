The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Fall 2020 Edition
The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Fall 2020 Edition
Welcome To The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game No. 16, The Fall 2020 Edition! It's been a year and a half since our last game, so it's great to have the show back!
The season premiere is Wednesday, October 14. This season is filling in for Survivor which has been unable to film due to Covid-19.
The jist of the game: For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses a team to latch on to before the start of the season. If that team ends up winning race, then YOU will win a $55 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.
We will be using the First-to-Post selection method for the draft. You may post 1 and only 1 team during the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first team in the post. If they have already been taken, you will need to post again.
We will start with one draft on Monday October 12. If there is sufficient demand a second draft will be held.
The draft will be held Monday, October 12 at 9:00 PM EDT (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.
This season's 11 teams:
Riley And Maddison (Pro Volleyball Players)
Will And James (Dating)
Gary And DeAngelo (Former NFL Players)
Nathan And Cody (Best Friends)
Hung And Chee (Married Parents)
Kaylynn And Haley (Sisters)
Jerry And Frank (Father And Son)
Aparna And Eswar (Siblings)
Michelle And Victoria (Sisters)
Kellie And Lavonne (Former Olympic Hurdlers)
You may learn more about the teams at the CBS web site: http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/
Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by Private Message.
Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick.
Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again. Screen captures will be taken during the draft and violations of this rule will result in your pick being revoked and you will be given the last unclaimed team in the draft (AKA the Quack play).
All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EDT Sunday October 11. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.
Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name along with "Amazing Race Game" in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the Send money to a friend option as this will avoid seller fees.
If the contest doesn't sell out and an unclaimed team wins, the prize will go to whoever has the highest finisher.
Good Luck!
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Fall 2020 Edition
Amazing Race Game Hall Of Fame:
1. sauce07
2. chowderhead
3. Navinabob & Wolf359
4. JasonF & CKMorpheus
5. chowderhead & davidh777
6. Damfino & Jules Winfield
7. JuryDuty & davidh777
8. JuryDuty & Jules Winfield
9. chowderhead & JasonF
10. dfmaverick2 & Buckeyes8604
11. chowderhead
12. davidh777 & CKMorpheus
13. Navinabob, CKMorpheus, JuryDuty, LaxBandit
14. JuryDuty & lwhy?
15. postermen &
Why is there a spoiler tag on one of last season's winners? Evidently, the winner never watched the show and didn't follow up on a spoiler free PM from me that he ought to watch it!
Re: The DVDTalk Amazing Race Game -- Fall 2020 Edition
Spots are currently reserved for:
Damfino $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist Emeritus)
8 spots available
Damfino $
lwhy? (Assistant Game Moderator)
JuryDuty (Graphic Artist Emeritus)
8 spots available
