re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20

This was great. John Leguizamo’s voice work was cool.



I liked the little sequence of the gunslinger riding into to town on his “horse” and all the townspeople looking at him. The western feels continue.



Awesome to see Boba’s armor on Olyphant. And Temuera Morrison at the end. Can’t wait to see more of him in varying roles.