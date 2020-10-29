DVD Talk Forum

The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20

The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20

   
Old 10-29-20, 07:47 PM
The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20

Season Synopsis:
The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. "The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Episode 1 Synopsis: The Mandalorian is drawn to the Outer Rim in search of others of his kind.

Getting this started for the second season. Ill need to get the episode title and synopsis updated later on.
Last edited by Mike86; 10-30-20 at 05:00 AM.
Old 10-30-20, 02:10 AM
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
It’s now available. 54 minutes. The episode title is Chapter 9: The Marshall

and FYI There are new season 2 graphics

https://www.starwars.com/news/the-ma...sters-revealed
Last edited by DJariya; 10-30-20 at 02:15 AM.
Old 10-30-20, 02:25 AM
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
Timothy Olyphant in the first episode. Looks like he’s The Marshall. His character’s name is Cobb Vanth.
Old 10-30-20, 03:06 AM
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
That was great. A very fun self contained episode. Olyphant was basically playing the Star Wars version of Raylen Givens. But, he was a cool guest star, I liked that they wrote Vanth with some humor. I do hope they bring him back at some point. He and Mando worked very well together.

The special effects for the Krayt dragon were amazing. at the Sand people and villagers dying at the hands of his nasty green stomach acid. It looks like they upped the special effects budget.

Great job by Favreau writing and directing this.
Old 10-30-20, 04:18 AM
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
It was a nice return and at least the episode was long enough that we avoid talking about how short it was.

Nice to see the new faces along with a returning one. Not really a person yet but nice to see that
Spoiler:
familiar Boba armor and a look at Morrison at the end.



The FX for the Krayt dragon was really good but I kept thinking about the movie Tremors watching this.

Old 10-30-20, 05:56 AM
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
Spoiler:



Old 10-30-20, 06:38 AM
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
This was great. John Leguizamo’s voice work was cool.

I liked the little sequence of the gunslinger riding into to town on his “horse” and all the townspeople looking at him. The western feels continue.

Awesome to see Boba’s armor on Olyphant. And Temuera Morrison at the end. Can’t wait to see more of him in varying roles.
Last edited by dex14; 10-30-20 at 06:51 AM.
Old 10-30-20, 07:30 AM
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal (S2E1) - 10/30/20
Definitely felt like a meatier episode with the longer running time. Indeed the dragon looked pretty good (although to me, the costumes and sets can still feel it a little too clean - armor, the sandpeople's costumes, etc) Not quite like the old Ralph McQuarrie concept, but you can still feel the influence of it. (no doubt they are using a lot of those old concepts)

Much like the Tatooine episode last season, this one really leaned heavily on nostalgia. Despite that, I'd argue this one was still pretty solid - nice to see Favs in the directors chair.

