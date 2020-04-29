Television seasons you want to pretend don't exist

Based on that movie thread, I guess it's only natural to do one here.Okay, I'll start it off with probably the obvious choice for most here who know of this show:Season 2 of this show:2 completely unnecessary cast additions that ruined the tone of the show. A bad showrunner change as well who made the show more comedic and light. It completely ruined what they accomplished in the 1st season.