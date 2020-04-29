DVD Talk Forum

Television seasons you want to pretend don't exist

Based on that movie thread, I guess it's only natural to do one here.

Okay, I'll start it off with probably the obvious choice for most here who know of this show:


Season 2 of this show:



2 completely unnecessary cast additions that ruined the tone of the show. A bad showrunner change as well who made the show more comedic and light. It completely ruined what they accomplished in the 1st season.


Every season of Prison Break after the 1st.

Every season of Family Guy after 3.

Every season of The Simpsons after 10.

The 5th season of The Wire. The first half of the 5th season of Breaking Bad.
I agree about Human Target season 2. I bought the first season on bluray, which for me, has a lot of replay value. Didnt bother getting season 2.

Even though I love 24, I really disliked 24 Legacy. I dont plan on ever getting that on DVD, despite getting all the original 24 seasons on DVD/BD. Legacy had a lazy plot and characters. Middle Eastern terrorists, again? Really? Couldnt have thought of something more creative?
and this one as well too:


Every season of The Office after 3.

Every season of House after 4.
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
I agree about Human Target season 2. I bought the first season on bluray, which for me, has a lot of replay value. Didnt bother getting season 2.
Season 2 was never released on physical media. That's how much the studio loved it.
