Is The Boys more graphic than Watchmen?
Hey, wondering if the Boys TV series is appropriate for a teenager nearly 16. We watched Watchmen together and he loved it; Ive read The Boys comics and know they get pretty grotty though. Any thoughts how they compare?
Re: Is The Boys more graphic than Watchmen?
I haven't finished Watchmen yet but Imma go with yes, yes it is. I'd say watch the first episode solo to feel it out. It isn't as graphic as the comics but it isn't not graphic.
