Is The Boys more graphic than Watchmen?

   
Old 01-20-20, 12:23 AM
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,142
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Is The Boys more graphic than Watchmen?
Hey, wondering if the Boys TV series is appropriate for a teenager nearly 16. We watched Watchmen together and he loved it; Ive read The Boys comics and know they get pretty grotty though. Any thoughts how they compare?
Old 01-20-20, 12:32 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,299
Received 18 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Is The Boys more graphic than Watchmen?
I haven't finished Watchmen yet but Imma go with yes, yes it is. I'd say watch the first episode solo to feel it out. It isn't as graphic as the comics but it isn't not graphic.
