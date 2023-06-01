Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel i/o
Album is coming out later this year with a tour starting in the Spring (announce back in November).
The first tune from the album, Panopticom, dropped today:
Peter Gabriel - Panopticom (Bright Side Mix) (lnk.to)
