Best redone song by another artist?

Music Talk

Best redone song by another artist?

   
04-24-24, 06:52 AM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,432
Received 911 Likes on 771 Posts
Best redone song by another artist?
I used to hate Brittany Spears Baby, One More Time, but then Jack Black redid it for Kung Fu Panda 4 and I really like TDs version.
