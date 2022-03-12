Is there a way to see how much a certain seat at a concert was?

I belong to a program that for a yearly fee I get to see any show they offer free. I went to George Strait yesterday. I was feet from the stage. But the tickets were "sold out" by the time I got in the free ticket. So the sites don't show how much it is because it's unavailable. I keep a spreadsheet of what I spent (the parking makes it go up) vs the value I got and I price similar seats but I would like to price the same seats. With weekly shows it's easy, I just price on a couple of weeks out. With a concert with 2 dates with both dates being sold out, it's not the same. And I don't find out what seat I have until I get there.