Is there a way to see how much a certain seat at a concert was?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Is there a way to see how much a certain seat at a concert was?
I belong to a program that for a yearly fee I get to see any show they offer free. I went to George Strait yesterday. I was feet from the stage. But the tickets were "sold out" by the time I got in the free ticket. So the sites don't show how much it is because it's unavailable. I keep a spreadsheet of what I spent (the parking makes it go up) vs the value I got and I price similar seats but I would like to price the same seats. With weekly shows it's easy, I just price on a couple of weeks out. With a concert with 2 dates with both dates being sold out, it's not the same. And I don't find out what seat I have until I get there.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off