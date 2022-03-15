Re: Your "bathroom break" concert tunes

Quote: ViewAskewbian Originally Posted by I'm a huge Springsteen fan but knowing that each show should have a performance of "Waiting on a Sunny Day" (complete with a kid from the audience singing a portion), is my cue to hit the bathroom and concessions.



What are your "bathroom" break tunes?

Ugh... I hate when he does that. And I usually go to multiple shows in the area, so it's just night after night of Sunny Day cringe. I'm usually in GA though, so I don't go to the bathroom.Not counting two Broadway shows and some other appearances... I can't believe its going to be 6 (and more likely 7) years since I've seen him live.