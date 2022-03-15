Your "bathroom break" concert tunes
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Your "bathroom break" concert tunes
I'm a huge Springsteen fan but knowing that each show should have a performance of "Waiting on a Sunny Day" (complete with a kid from the audience singing a portion), is my cue to hit the bathroom and concessions.
What are your "bathroom" break tunes?
What are your "bathroom" break tunes?
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,811
Likes: 0
Received 2,322 Likes on 1,590 Posts
Re: Your "bathroom break" concert tunes
Not counting two Broadway shows and some other appearances... I can't believe its going to be 6 (and more likely 7) years since I've seen him live.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off