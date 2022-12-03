How do I sell my vinyl collection?
How do I sell my vinyl collection?
I bought about 200 records in the 1970s. I have a lot of nostalgic attachment to them, but I haven't listened to them for decades. It's time for them to go. What's the best way to sell them? I'm tempted to take them to the record store and accept their offer.
Is there a price guide to used records? I imagine that Led Zeppelin 3 with the turning wheel is worth more than the later editions. I know that some of my Velvet Underground records used to be collectible. How do I find that out today?
I'll second the recommendation of Discogs, it's the best place to gauge the value of your albums (and help differentiate the various pressings) and best place to sell them .
I'll take the VU album with the banana sticker intact, for the cost of shipping. Sticky Fingers with zipper too.
I had a chance to buy the Banana album, but a previous owner had torn the sticker at the stem and then stuck it back.
I can't object. I have In Through The Out Door, and I played with the colored dyes on the sleeve. I'm sure that made the value go down.
I only became aware of the dyes in the last few years, so mine remained intact. As did the paper bag, save one tiny tear.
Personally, I'd keep them and start listening, again, but to each their own.
I agree with others that Discogs is a reasonable place to check pricing. At least then, if you do go to your local record store, you've got an idea what to expect. Lower, of course, but at least you'll have a relative value.
