How do I sell my vinyl collection?

I bought about 200 records in the 1970s. I have a lot of nostalgic attachment to them, but I haven't listened to them for decades. It's time for them to go. What's the best way to sell them? I'm tempted to take them to the record store and accept their offer.



Is there a price guide to used records? I imagine that Led Zeppelin 3 with the turning wheel is worth more than the later editions. I know that some of my Velvet Underground records used to be collectible. How do I find that out today?