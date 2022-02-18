DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Name Same Song by 2 or more artists(no cheating)?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Name Same Song by 2 or more artists(no cheating)?

   
Old 02-18-22, 10:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 11,498
Received 99 Likes on 84 Posts
Name Same Song by 2 or more artists(no cheating)?
Beatles-Rolling Stones
Monkees-Paul Revere & Raiders
Joe Cocker-Rare Earth
Grand Funk Railroad-Traffic
Three Dog Night-Argent
The Who-The Guess Who
Guns-N-Roses-Wings
Steven Stills-Isley Brothers
Prince-Tom Jones
Fleetwood Mac-Santana



It's ok if you want to add to the groups who did the same song.
dvd-4-life is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.