Name Same Song by 2 or more artists(no cheating)?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Name Same Song by 2 or more artists(no cheating)?
Beatles-Rolling Stones
Monkees-Paul Revere & Raiders
Joe Cocker-Rare Earth
Grand Funk Railroad-Traffic
Three Dog Night-Argent
The Who-The Guess Who
Guns-N-Roses-Wings
Steven Stills-Isley Brothers
Prince-Tom Jones
Fleetwood Mac-Santana
It's ok if you want to add to the groups who did the same song.
Monkees-Paul Revere & Raiders
Joe Cocker-Rare Earth
Grand Funk Railroad-Traffic
Three Dog Night-Argent
The Who-The Guess Who
Guns-N-Roses-Wings
Steven Stills-Isley Brothers
Prince-Tom Jones
Fleetwood Mac-Santana
It's ok if you want to add to the groups who did the same song.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off