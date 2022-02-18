Name Same Song by 2 or more artists(no cheating)?

Beatles-Rolling Stones

Monkees-Paul Revere & Raiders

Joe Cocker-Rare Earth

Grand Funk Railroad-Traffic

Three Dog Night-Argent

The Who-The Guess Who

Guns-N-Roses-Wings

Steven Stills-Isley Brothers

Prince-Tom Jones

Fleetwood Mac-Santana







It's ok if you want to add to the groups who did the same song.