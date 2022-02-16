Record Store Day 2022
Looks like it's back to normal with a single Record Store Day (although with plans for a June "drop" in case of any issues). Definitely some stuff I want, but I don't know if it's worth getting up early and waiting on line for.
There's a 7-LP set encompassing the Ramones' entire 80s output, but you know that will be well over $200.
Definitely want that Muffs' record, and the live Stiff Little Fingers set (from 81 and 82 concerts)
a second volume of Sweet outtakes and demos, but from the later part of the band's output which makes it a little less desireable (I.E., I won't plunk down $10 above the already high sticker price like I did for the first volume)
