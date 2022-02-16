Record Store Day 2022

Looks like it's back to normal with a single Record Store Day (although with plans for a June "drop" in case of any issues). Definitely some stuff I want, but I don't know if it's worth getting up early and waiting on line for.There's a 7-LP set encompassing the Ramones' entire 80s output, but you know that will be well over $200.Definitely want that Muffs' record, and the live Stiff Little Fingers set (from 81 and 82 concerts)a second volume of Sweet outtakes and demos, but from the later part of the band's output which makes it a little less desireable (I.E., I won't plunk down $10 above the already high sticker price like I did for the first volume)