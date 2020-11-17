DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

So are ticket brokers still around?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

So are ticket brokers still around?

   
Old 11-17-20, 04:11 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,626
Received 26 Likes on 21 Posts
So are ticket brokers still around?
Other than a few articles at the start of the Covid shutdown, I haven't seen much about this little industry.

Do we care?
candyrocket786 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-17-20, 04:15 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,144
Likes: 0
Received 496 Likes on 347 Posts
Re: So are ticket brokers still around?
There's not much to sell tickets for.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.