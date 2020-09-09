Bruce Springsteen - Letter to You - 10/23/20
Though there has been no official announcement, it appears that the next Bruce Springsteen album will be titled Letter to You. The page shown above is from the Amazon UK website. Though it may be taken down by the time you read this, the web address is amazon.co.uk/dp/B08HGB71RT.
A similar page was also posted today on the site of the Wheeling, W.V. record store, Nail City Records, though it has now been taken down.
There have been heavy rumors of a new Springsteen album, on its way, over the last few weeks.
Amazon UK does not list a release date through Nail City had released the date as Oct. 23. One has to wonder if the timing of the release was chosen because of the proximity of Oct. 23 to Election Day, Nov. 3.
(Update: NJArts.net has learned other details about the album, including a track listing:
“One Minute You’re Here”
“Letter to You”
“Burnin Train”
“Janey Needs a Shooter”
“Last Man Standing”
“The Power of Prayer”
“House of a Thousand Guitars”
“Rainmaker”
“If I Was the Priest”
“Ghosts”
“Song for Orphans”
“I’ll See You in My Dreams”
“Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans” are new recordings of older songs not included on previous studio albums.
I am not sure if “House of a Thousand Guitars” is a cover of the Willie Nile song or an original with the same name.
All current E Street Band members play on the album, which was co-produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello.
The cover photo is by Danny Clinch, who has worked with Springsteen many times before, and the full shot, taken at New York’s Central Park in 2018, can be seen at dannyclinch.com/bruce-shop/bruce-springsteen-central-park-2018.
There are rumors that the album’s first single will get a surprise release tomorrow (Sept. 10), but this is unconfirmed.
Coincidentally, Sept. 10 is also the date of Springsteen’s virtual convocation speech for Boston College, which will be viewable online.
