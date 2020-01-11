DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

The Uriah Heep Song Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

The Uriah Heep Song Thread

   
Old 11-01-20, 01:15 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,924
Received 63 Likes on 53 Posts
The Uriah Heep Song Thread
While they've got a ton of albums, some of them only have 2 or 3 good songs. (Although the albums from 1995 forward are really solid, front to back.)

And with a career as long as theirs has been, there are a lot of songs to talk about, so let's just discuss the individual songs here (and we can put up new threads for their new albums as they come out - and they're still coming out).

Here's what is probably their most famous track, going almost back to the beginning - back to the early 70's...



Another FM Rock Radio hit they had was this gem from 1973...



In the 80's they had a brief resurgence of popularity. The 2nd of their two comeback albums featured this FM Rock hit...

B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.