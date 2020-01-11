The Uriah Heep Song Thread

While they've got a ton of albums, some of them only have 2 or 3 good songs. (Although the albums from 1995 forward are really solid, front to back.)And with a career as long as theirs has been, there are a lot of songs to talk about, so let's just discuss the individual songs here (and we can put up new threads for their new albums as they come out - and they're still coming out).Here's what is probably their most famous track, going almost back to the beginning - back to the early 70's...Another FM Rock Radio hit they had was this gem from 1973...In the 80's they had a brief resurgence of popularity. The 2nd of their two comeback albums featured this FM Rock hit...