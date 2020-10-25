DVD Talk Forum

Record Store Day - Black Friday 2020

   
Old 10-25-20, 07:08 PM
Record Store Day - Black Friday 2020
Here we go again...

https://recordstoreday.com/PromotionalEvent/579

Four months in a row, baby!
Old 10-25-20, 07:29 PM
Re: Record Store Day - Black Friday 2020
ALICE IN CHAINS - SAP


Alice in Chains. Definite interest even though I have this on CD.



ANTHRAX -SOLDIERS OF METAL




Only 1000 copies of this, so it might be difficult to come by.


BLUE OYSTER CULT - LIVE 83




I tend to avoid live releases for RSD (unless they're from one my favorite acts) but this sounds like it might be pretty good.



CHRIS CORNELL - PATIENCE 7"






MILLA JOVOVICH -DIVINE COMEDY


(I censored the image so as to not run afoul of DVDTalk policies.)

Criminally underrated album, and a must buy for me. Like "Soldiers of Metal," it's limited to 1000 pieces, so I hope can snag a copy. I've already let my record store know what I'm interested in, and they'll do their best to get copies in. Fingers crossed!



MOTORHEAD - ON PAROLE

Not essential, but sounds something I'd like to have in my collection.



ROLLING STONES - LET IT BLEED (COLLECTOR'S EDITION)




Sounds like this could be an interesting release...

The Rolling Stones’ groundbreaking multi-platinum selling album Let It Bleed was released in late 1969, charting at #1 in the UK and #3 in the US. It perfectly captures the ominous spirit of the times with “Gimme Shelter,” the opening track. The 2019 remaster has been engineered by eleven-time Grammy®-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig. Each copy of this exclusive collector's edition is handcrafted on the press, using layers of color on top of one another to create a truly unique edition. Due to the nature of the manual process to pour each color onto the press by hand, each piece is unique in design. Hand-numbered Certificate of Authenticity included.
Sounds like it could be a neat release, but at only 900 copies it will probably be difficult to come by and carry a hefty price tag. I'd really like to see what these LPs will look like.



SHADOWS FALL - OF ONE BLOOD




Not my favorite band, but I might pick this up if I get the chance. Definitely a low-priority release for me. Probably on a purchase if nothing else I want is available.



COREY TAYLOR/DEAD BOYS - "ALL THIS AND MORE" 12"




Sounds like an interesting release; it's one of those RSD oddities that interest me.


Nine items? Good lord...
