Record Store Day - Black Friday 2020
Record Store Day - Black Friday 2020
ALICE IN CHAINS - SAP
Alice in Chains. Definite interest even though I have this on CD.
ANTHRAX -SOLDIERS OF METAL
Only 1000 copies of this, so it might be difficult to come by.
BLUE OYSTER CULT - LIVE 83
I tend to avoid live releases for RSD (unless they're from one my favorite acts) but this sounds like it might be pretty good.
CHRIS CORNELL - PATIENCE 7"
MILLA JOVOVICH -DIVINE COMEDY
(I censored the image so as to not run afoul of DVDTalk policies.)
Criminally underrated album, and a must buy for me. Like "Soldiers of Metal," it's limited to 1000 pieces, so I hope can snag a copy. I've already let my record store know what I'm interested in, and they'll do their best to get copies in. Fingers crossed!
MOTORHEAD - ON PAROLE
Not essential, but sounds something I'd like to have in my collection.
ROLLING STONES - LET IT BLEED (COLLECTOR'S EDITION)
Sounds like this could be an interesting release...
Sounds like it could be a neat release, but at only 900 copies it will probably be difficult to come by and carry a hefty price tag. I'd really like to see what these LPs will look like.
SHADOWS FALL - OF ONE BLOOD
Not my favorite band, but I might pick this up if I get the chance. Definitely a low-priority release for me. Probably on a purchase if nothing else I want is available.
COREY TAYLOR/DEAD BOYS - "ALL THIS AND MORE" 12"
Sounds like an interesting release; it's one of those RSD oddities that interest me.
Nine items? Good lord...
