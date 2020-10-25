Re: Record Store Day - Black Friday 2020

Quote: The Rolling Stones’ groundbreaking multi-platinum selling album Let It Bleed was released in late 1969, charting at #1 in the UK and #3 in the US. It perfectly captures the ominous spirit of the times with “Gimme Shelter,” the opening track. The 2019 remaster has been engineered by eleven-time Grammy®-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig. Each copy of this exclusive collector's edition is handcrafted on the press, using layers of color on top of one another to create a truly unique edition. Due to the nature of the manual process to pour each color onto the press by hand, each piece is unique in design. Hand-numbered Certificate of Authenticity included.

Alice in Chains. Definite interest even though I have this on CD.Only 1000 copies of this, so it might be difficult to come by.I tend to avoid live releases for RSD (unless they're from one my favorite acts) but this sounds like it might be pretty good.(I censored the image so as to not run afoul of DVDTalk policies.)Criminally underrated album, and a must buy for me. Like "Soldiers of Metal," it's limited to 1000 pieces, so I hope can snag a copy. I've already let my record store know what I'm interested in, and they'll do their best to get copies in. Fingers crossed!Not essential, but sounds something I'd like to have in my collection.Sounds like this could be an interesting release...Sounds like it could be a neat release, but at only 900 copies it will probably be difficult to come by and carry a hefty price tag. I'd really like to see what these LPs will look like.Not my favorite band, but I might pick this up if I get the chance. Definitely a low-priority release for me. Probably on a purchase if nothing else I want is available.Sounds like an interesting release; it's one of those RSD oddities that interest me.Nine items? Good lord...