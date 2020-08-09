DVD Talk Forum

09-08-20
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,771
Received 22 Likes on 17 Posts
New Order (New Single "Be a Rebel")
Huge New Order fan as everyone around here must know by now. But I'm just not sure about this one. It was released today. No news of any full length album anytime soon. This is o.k". at best. And sounds like a throw away track off of "Music Complete". That guitar starting at the 30 second mark sounds exactly like something off that album. This is even too weak for a B-side IMO. If this truly is the lead off single off an upcoming release, I'm very worried.

Last edited by Daytripper; 09-08-20 at 05:22 PM.
