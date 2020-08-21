DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels

   
Old 08-21-20, 11:56 AM
  #1  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,339
Received 178 Likes on 126 Posts
Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
Original, a stone-cold classic of pop rock:

Sequel by another band, featuring the original artist:

I actually really dig this "sequel" song. It "slaps" as the kids say.

So, what other sequel songs are out there, and are they awesome or kind of meh. Discuss.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-21-20, 12:09 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,429
Received 54 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
Rick is 70 and looks younger than me. Sheesh.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-21-20, 12:32 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 31,358
Received 255 Likes on 201 Posts
Re: Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
TIL that there are not only sequel songs, there's a category of songs called Answer songs done by different artists?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Sequel_songs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Answer_songs

(also that "This Land Is Your Land" is an answer song to "God Bless America")

This is a sequel song done by a different artist so maybe it doesn't count in either category...
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-21-20, 12:42 PM
  #4  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,339
Received 178 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
^ well, Springfield did do a verse in the new song, so I think it counts as both, maybe.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.