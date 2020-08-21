Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
Original, a stone-cold classic of pop rock:
Sequel by another band, featuring the original artist:
I actually really dig this "sequel" song. It "slaps" as the kids say.
So, what other sequel songs are out there, and are they awesome or kind of meh. Discuss.
Re: Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
TIL that there are not only sequel songs, there's a category of songs called Answer songs done by different artists?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Sequel_songs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Answer_songs
(also that "This Land Is Your Land" is an answer song to "God Bless America")
This is a sequel song done by a different artist so maybe it doesn't count in either category...
Re: Jessie's Girl 2 and other song sequels
^ well, Springfield did do a verse in the new song, so I think it counts as both, maybe.
