AI Trailers: 1950s Super Panavision 70

Movie Talk

AI Trailers: 1950s Super Panavision 70

   
04-24-24, 09:26 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Abob Teff
AI Trailers: 1950s Super Panavision 70
Well . . . I hate AI with a passion. However, I have discovered the rabbit hole of 1950s Super Panavision 70 trailers on Youtube.









04-24-24, 09:32 PM
Join Date: Jul 2003
Superman07
Re: AI Trailers: 1950s Super Panavision 70
Those were in my feed yesterday too. So weird, but interesting!
