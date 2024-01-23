AMC Screen Unseen events

I caught Next Goal Wins at their first one a few months back, but have missed a few since then.



Looks like the past ones were:

November 6: Next Goal Wins

November 27: American Fiction

December 11: Boys in the Boat

January 3: Book of Clarence

January 8: Origin





Next ones are:



January 29: An R rated horror film listed with a 1:30 run time.

February 5: A PG-13 rated horror film listed with a 1:45 run time.



Speculation:



January: No idea . . . I was thinking Imaginary, but it has been pushed to March and does not have rating and run time info yet.

February: Lisa Frankenstein (PG-13, 1:41 run time, February 9 release)