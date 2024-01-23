AMC Screen Unseen events
AMC Screen Unseen events
I caught Next Goal Wins at their first one a few months back, but have missed a few since then.
Looks like the past ones were:
November 6: Next Goal Wins
November 27: American Fiction
December 11: Boys in the Boat
January 3: Book of Clarence
January 8: Origin
Next ones are:
January 29: An R rated horror film listed with a 1:30 run time.
February 5: A PG-13 rated horror film listed with a 1:45 run time.
Speculation:
January: No idea . . . I was thinking Imaginary, but it has been pushed to March and does not have rating and run time info yet.
February: Lisa Frankenstein (PG-13, 1:41 run time, February 9 release)
