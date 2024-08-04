Fly Me to the Moon (7/12/ 2024, D: Berlanti) S: Johansson, Tatum

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASAs historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASAs public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Daviss (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins