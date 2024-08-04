Fly Me to the Moon (7/12/ 2024, D: Berlanti) S: Johansson, Tatum
Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASAs historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASAs public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Daviss (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins
