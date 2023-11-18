DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Imaginary (2024, D: Wadlow) -- S: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne -- From Blumhouse

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Imaginary (2024, D: Wadlow) -- S: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne -- From Blumhouse

   
Old 11-18-23, 03:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,674
Received 3,126 Likes on 2,273 Posts
Imaginary (2024, D: Wadlow) -- S: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne -- From Blumhouse



From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends  and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alices behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be. Lionsgate and Blumhouse present, a Tower of Babble production.



This comes out March 8, 2024.

The director doesn't have a great resume. Kickass 2, Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island are some of his most notables.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.