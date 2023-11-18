Imaginary (2024, D: Wadlow) -- S: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne -- From Blumhouse
From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alices behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be. Lionsgate and Blumhouse present, a Tower of Babble production.
This comes out March 8, 2024.
The director doesn't have a great resume. Kickass 2, Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island are some of his most notables.
