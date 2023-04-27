Disney's Wish (2023, D: Buck & Veerasunthorn) V: DeBose, Pine, Tudyk

Quote:

Check out the new trailer, plus a poster and new image for Walt Disney Animation Studios Wish, which opens exclusively in theaters on Nov. 22. The trailer introduces 17-year-old Asha, the powerful King Magnifico, Ashas pet goat Valentino, and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy that Ashas wish calls down from the sky. It also features a snippet of the song This Wish, performed by Ariana DeBose; its one of several new songs written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice for the film.



The all-new musical-comedy welcomes audiences to Rosas, a fantastical land located off the Iberian Peninsula. Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes, said director Chris Buck, who helms the film with Fawn Veerasunthorn. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desiressomeday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when.



Added Veerasunthorn, We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animations 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.



ABOUT THE MOVIE

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic forcea little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foethe ruler of Rosas, King Magnificoto save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Ashas favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive producesLee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.