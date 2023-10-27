Re: RIP Richard Moll

That only leaves Dan and Roz now.



That's 4 of them gone in the last 5 years. 5 if you count the defender from S1.



They all seem to be dying young/youngish. Moll was the oldest at 80. Even the first 2 bailiffs died at only 63 and 64 - they both seemed older than that. Smoking just destroys your body.