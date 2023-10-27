DVD Talk Forum

RIP Richard Moll
Richard Moll, start of Night Court as Bull Shannon, has died...
Re: RIP Richard Moll
Coincidentally, I had been revisiting the pilot episode of Highlander recently.

Slan Quince.
Re: RIP Richard Moll
That only leaves Dan and Roz now.

That's 4 of them gone in the last 5 years. 5 if you count the defender from S1.

They all seem to be dying young/youngish. Moll was the oldest at 80. Even the first 2 bailiffs died at only 63 and 64 - they both seemed older than that. Smoking just destroys your body.
