RIP Richard Moll
RIP Richard Moll
Re: RIP Richard Moll
Coincidentally, I had been revisiting the pilot episode of Highlander recently.
Slan Quince.
Re: RIP Richard Moll
That only leaves Dan and Roz now.
That's 4 of them gone in the last 5 years. 5 if you count the defender from S1.
They all seem to be dying young/youngish. Moll was the oldest at 80. Even the first 2 bailiffs died at only 63 and 64 - they both seemed older than that. Smoking just destroys your body.
