Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022, D: Rian Johnson) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022, D: Rian Johnson)
Synopsis:
Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
Rotten Tomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/gla...es_out_mystery
Metacritic: https://www.metacritic.com/movie/gla...es-out-mystery
Film releasing on Netflix on December 23rd, 2022 at 3:00 AM EST
Theatrical: Film releasing in select theaters on November 23rd, 2022
Since this is being a released in theatres a month before Netflix, and the popularity is more than when the first film is released, best to have a spoiler thread.
