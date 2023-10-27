Richard Moll dead at 80
Richard Moll dead at 80
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...73e828aa12daf1
I have to assume whenever Night Court 2022 resumes production, they will do something to honor him.
Richard Moll, the fun-loving actor who portrayed the towering and tenderhearted bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus Bull Shannon on all nine seasons of the popular NBC sitcom Night Court during its original run, has died. He was 80.
Moll died peacefully Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, his publicist announced.
Re: Richard Moll dead at 80
He was so wonderful as Bull. Loved him in House (the movie) as well. RIP.
Re: Richard Moll dead at 80
Bummer. He voiced Harvey Dent/Two-Face on Batman animated series. .
Re: Richard Moll dead at 80
Rip 🙁
Re: Richard Moll dead at 80
Bull was such lovable character on Night Court. He played so well off of everyone else, particularly John Larroquette and Marsha Warfield.
I saw him pop up from time to time in different things but it never captured the magic he had on Night Court.
RIP Richard
Re: Richard Moll dead at 80
This only leaves John Larroquette and Karen Austin still with us from the beginning of the show, and Austin was really only on the show for the first season.
