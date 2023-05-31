Terrifier 3 (2024, D: Damien Leone)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,585
Likes: 0
Received 3,740 Likes on 2,540 Posts
Terrifier 3 (2024, D: Damien Leone)
CLUSIVE: France-based distribution outfit The Coven is launching world sales on threequel Terrifier 3, following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 2.
Writer-director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone will return to oversee the continuation of the franchise.
Plot is being kept under wraps but David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown) and Lauren LaVera (Sienna) are among cast expected to return. The Coven will serve as exec producer and is already getting interest from buyers.
Filming is expected to get underway in November or December of this year for release in late 2024. The threequel is understood to be getting a budget in the low-mid seven figure range, a significant increase on that of the sequel.
Made for around $250k, Terrifier 2 took more than $15M at the global box office, including more than $10M in the U.S. for Cinedigm. The film, which debuted at Frightfest and FantasticFest last year, was noted for its gore and for leaning in to old school practical effects. It has an 85 and 80 percent critical and audience score, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.
The sequel charts the nefarious exploits of Art the Clown, who after being resurrected by a sinister entity returns to the quiet town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Priscilla Smith of The Coven said of the next instalment: There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom, and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year.
Leone added: Terrifier 3 will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clowns reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you havent seen anything yet.
Writer-director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone will return to oversee the continuation of the franchise.
Plot is being kept under wraps but David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown) and Lauren LaVera (Sienna) are among cast expected to return. The Coven will serve as exec producer and is already getting interest from buyers.
Filming is expected to get underway in November or December of this year for release in late 2024. The threequel is understood to be getting a budget in the low-mid seven figure range, a significant increase on that of the sequel.
Made for around $250k, Terrifier 2 took more than $15M at the global box office, including more than $10M in the U.S. for Cinedigm. The film, which debuted at Frightfest and FantasticFest last year, was noted for its gore and for leaning in to old school practical effects. It has an 85 and 80 percent critical and audience score, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.
The sequel charts the nefarious exploits of Art the Clown, who after being resurrected by a sinister entity returns to the quiet town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Priscilla Smith of The Coven said of the next instalment: There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom, and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year.
Leone added: Terrifier 3 will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clowns reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you havent seen anything yet.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Terrifier 3 (2024, D: Damien Leone)
I might watch it but truthfully I havent been a big fan of either of the Terrifier movies so far.
Terrifier 2 had a slightly better story than the first one but was too long for its own good. I also feel like Leone goes too far to try and be shocking. Neither film scared me as much as grossed me out.
Terrifier 2 had a slightly better story than the first one but was too long for its own good. I also feel like Leone goes too far to try and be shocking. Neither film scared me as much as grossed me out.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,804
Received 116 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Terrifier 3 (2024, D: Damien Leone)
These movies are terrible. I like gore as much as the next person but not to the point where you it just looks like the lead villain went crazy in a spirit Halloween store.
I thought Sam Raimi was supposed to be involved with this but just read Leone will be working a new project with him.
I thought Sam Raimi was supposed to be involved with this but just read Leone will be working a new project with him.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off