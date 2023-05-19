RIP Jim Brown
DVD Talk Limited Edition
RIP Jim Brown
RIP to the great Jim Brown, who died at 87 today: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/j...en-1235619369/
A major NFL star but I also always dug him whenever he showed up in the movies, from The Dirty Dozen to awesome blaxsploitation flick Three The Hard Way to The Running Man. Hell, he even got to kick a Martian's ass in Tim Burton's wacky Mars Attacks!
DVD Talk Legend
Re: RIP Jim Brown
His role in Mars Attacks was a standout amongst all those celebrity cameos, he had a real-ness to him that the others didn't always have.
