RIP Jim Brown

RIP to the great Jim Brown, who died at 87 today: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/j...en-1235619369/ A major NFL star but I also always dug him whenever he showed up in the movies, from The Dirty Dozen to awesome blaxsploitation flick Three The Hard Way to The Running Man. Hell, he even got to kick a Martian's ass in Tim Burton's wacky Mars Attacks!