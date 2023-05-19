DVD Talk Forum

RIP Jim Brown

RIP Jim Brown

   
Old 05-19-23, 04:23 PM
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,539
Received 127 Likes on 95 Posts
RIP Jim Brown
RIP to the great Jim Brown, who died at 87 today: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/j...en-1235619369/

A major NFL star but I also always dug him whenever he showed up in the movies, from The Dirty Dozen to awesome blaxsploitation flick Three The Hard Way to The Running Man. Hell, he even got to kick a Martian's ass in Tim Burton's wacky Mars Attacks!
Old 05-19-23, 04:58 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,509
Received 1,164 Likes on 872 Posts
Re: RIP Jim Brown
His role in Mars Attacks was a standout amongst all those celebrity cameos, he had a real-ness to him that the others didn't always have.
