Blood & Gold (2023, D: Thorwarth) - Netflix
Once upon a time in Germany - Blood & Gold, May 26 only on Netflix!
On his way to find his daughter, deserter Henrich is stopped by SS troops and hanged from a tree. Courageous farmer Elsa saves him just in time. United by their common enemy, the two fight for justice and for their families. A thrilling and bloody search for stolen gold treasure begins, revealing bitter secrets along the way. 'Blood & Gold', from acclaimed director Peter Thorwarth, coming to Netflix May 26!
