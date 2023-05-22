DVD Talk Forum

Blood & Gold (2023, D: Thorwarth) - Netflix

Once upon a time in Germany - Blood & Gold, May 26 only on Netflix!

On his way to find his daughter, deserter Henrich is stopped by SS troops and hanged from a tree. Courageous farmer Elsa saves him just in time. United by their common enemy, the two fight for justice and for their families. A thrilling and bloody search for stolen gold treasure begins, revealing bitter secrets along the way. 'Blood & Gold', from acclaimed director Peter Thorwarth, coming to Netflix May 26!
This from the director of Blood Red Sky.
