Sisu (4/28/2023, D: Helander)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,224
Received 530 Likes on 381 Posts
Sisu (4/28/2023, D: Helander)
During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word sisu, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off