Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon

Movie Talk

Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon

   
Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon



Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey  she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire  a secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play. Watch Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy in #RolePlay - new movie streaming on Prime Video January 12, 2024.





Looks like it could be fun. Reminds me of a female version of True Lies.
Re: Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon
Eh, I like both actors but the Domesticated housewife/husband is really a secret assassin premise is getting pretty worn out for me. Who knows, maybe this will add something new to the story.

Kaley looks pretty damn good with auburn hair though.
Re: Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Eh, I like both actors but the Domesticated housewife/husband is really a secret assassin premise is getting pretty worn out for me. Who knows, maybe this will add something new to the story.

Kaley looks pretty damn good with auburn hair though.
I was just gonna post the same thing. How many movies are there like this? Jeepers.
