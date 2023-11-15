Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,642
Received 3,122 Likes on 2,270 Posts
Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire a secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play. Watch Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy in #RolePlay - new movie streaming on Prime Video January 12, 2024.
Looks like it could be fun. Reminds me of a female version of True Lies.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,060
Received 2,841 Likes on 1,850 Posts
Re: Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon
Eh, I like both actors but the Domesticated housewife/husband is really a secret assassin premise is getting pretty worn out for me. Who knows, maybe this will add something new to the story.
Kaley looks pretty damn good with auburn hair though.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,375
Received 781 Likes on 516 Posts
Re: Role Play (2024) -- S: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo -- Amazon
