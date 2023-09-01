Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Video game forum had a similar thread and with so many movies that got shelved for one reason or another. Never made or never seen.
What would you liked to have seen?
I recently watched Buckaroo Banzai and loved it since kid, but I was always curious about that sequel that Im sure most know about. That would have been cool or not, you never know.
What would you liked to have seen?
I recently watched Buckaroo Banzai and loved it since kid, but I was always curious about that sequel that Im sure most know about. That would have been cool or not, you never know.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
I really would have liked to see a David Fincher directed The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy.
28 Months Later would have been perfect in this post-pandemic world were living in.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Thats a good one. I loved what he did with first.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
GDT's At the Mountains of Madness would have been great. Tom Cruise was set to star, James Cameron was producing, and GDT adapted it/directed it.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
The further Twin Peaks movies David Lynch and Robert Engels were thinking about before Fire Walk With Me was received so badly.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
I would have also been interested in the Real Genius remake. The one that raped my childhood. 😜
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Number one is easily Shadow Company. Directed by John Carpenter, Written by Shane Black, Fred Dekker & Walter Hill starring Kurt Russell. Fuck that would have been amazing.
Number two is At The Mountains Of Madness. I wont give up hope on that one until GDT retires.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
These three probably would have been disasters, but I'd still loved to have seen them:
Star Trek: Planet of the Titans
Alejando Jodorowsky's Dune
John Boorman's Lord of the Rings
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Nic Cage as Superman! 😂
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal.
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Coppola's proposed Godfather Part IV, which would have intercut DeNiro playing Vito during the '30s with Andy Garcia as the Don in the 80s.
That could have been interesting
Re: Canceled movies you really wanted to see?
Guillermo Del Toro's Dark Universe (a.k.a. Justice League: Dark).
Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek (Kelvin Timeline) sequel.
