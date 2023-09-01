Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Canceled movies you really wanted to see?

Video game forum had a similar thread and with so many movies that got shelved for one reason or another. Never made or never seen.



What would you liked to have seen?



I recently watched Buckaroo Banzai and loved it since kid, but I was always curious about that sequel that Im sure most know about. That would have been cool or not, you never know.

