View Poll Results: How will Avatar 2 do at the box office?
Itll smash records and become the new all-time box office champion
0
0%
It will do well, but not huge numbers
3
50.00%
It will do mediocre but big numbers outside the US
0
0%
It will do poorly everywhere
0
0%
I honestly have no idea
0
0%
Im waiting for Titanic 2
3
50.00%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?

   
Old 11-22-22, 09:46 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,478
Received 102 Likes on 78 Posts
Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?
I have zero interest in seeing it in theatres but Im genuinely curious how Avatar: Way of Water will do at the box office. You cant count out James
Cameron but the previews etc have left me cold. However its possible Im entirely out of the demographic that is ready to line up for this. What say you?
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-22-22, 09:54 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,661
Received 2,133 Likes on 1,568 Posts
Re: Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?
It just got a China release. That's a huge deal for it's box office.

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-22-22, 09:55 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,840
Received 221 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?
I voted for Titanic 2 haha

I think Avatar 2 will do well at around $700 million (US).


I have no interest in a theatrical viewing. Ill wait for streaming like I have for all recent movies. Only a Star Wars movie will bring me back to theaters.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-22-22, 10:04 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 64,586
Received 3,724 Likes on 2,505 Posts
Re: Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?
I think it will do huge numbers, be the #2 movie this year, but not the all time box office champ. That's not a choice offered here so I went with #2.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-22-22, 10:13 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 19,294
Received 384 Likes on 326 Posts
Re: Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?
I hope it bombs

The first movie was ok but not great and don't understand how it broke all the box office numbers.
JeffTheAlpaca is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-22-22, 10:15 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,147
Received 912 Likes on 637 Posts
Re: Avatar 2: Will it break records, bomb, or just go meh?
Titanic 2 for the win! Avatar will do big numbers opening weekend, and very well overseas. 1.375 bn total gross.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
