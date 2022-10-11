DVD Talk Forum

Old 11-10-22, 05:50 PM
YAWTNOTM Thread.
I was going through an old old undated list of movies to watch and I have WTR and now I must know what it was. Ideas? I'm into blockbusters, not Criterion movies (not that's anything wrong with them).
Old 11-10-22, 05:54 PM
Re: YAWTNOTM Thread.
When Turds Return
Old 11-10-22, 06:03 PM
Re: YAWTNOTM Thread.
Maybe it's not an acronym?

WATER (1985)?

Not a blockbuster per se, but I'm sure the people who made it hoped it would be.
