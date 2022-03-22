Where the Crawdads Sing (2022, D: Newman) S: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Quote:

Exclusively in movie theaters July.



From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the Marsh Girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.



Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as Kya Clark, Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) as Tate Walker, Harris Dickinson (The Kings Man) as Chase Andrews, Michael Hyatt (Snowfall) as Mabel, Sterling Macer, Jr. (Double Down) as Jumpin, and David Strathairn (Nomadland) as Tom Milton. Olivia Newman (First Match) directs the screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild) based upon the novel by Delia Owens. The 3000 Pictures film is being produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.