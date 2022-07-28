DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?

   
Old 07-28-22, 07:43 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 19,067
Received 256 Likes on 194 Posts
Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Of all the sci-fi films out there who is the greatest villain that if he/she really existed in our reality today, would strike fear in every heart? Btw Godzilla is a contender.

My pick would be Darth Vader. 👍
Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-28-22)
Old 07-28-22, 07:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,416
Received 743 Likes on 514 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
yo mama
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 07:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 19,067
Received 256 Likes on 194 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
yo mama

Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Sonic:
John Pannozzi (07-28-22), Kurt D (07-28-22)
Old 07-28-22, 07:57 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,499
Received 474 Likes on 324 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?

Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Toddarino:
John Pannozzi (07-28-22), Kurt D (07-28-22)
Old 07-28-22, 08:07 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 18,571
Received 330 Likes on 281 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
I assume it has to be Darth Vader since they made 3 movies with him and another 3 explaining his back story and then he appears in a big scene in Rogue 1.

He also had his own theme music and it gets played at sporting events too.


Last edited by JeffTheAlpaca; 07-28-22 at 08:15 PM.
JeffTheAlpaca is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 08:29 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,110
Received 3,158 Likes on 2,105 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Ming the Merciless!


J/K. It's Darth Vader.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 08:54 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,289
Received 1,659 Likes on 1,102 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Supreme Leader Snoke, obviously.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 08:58 PM
  #8  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,792
Received 984 Likes on 579 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Supreme Leader Snoke, obviously.
Well, he WOULD'VE BEEN but Rian Johnson blah blah blah I can't just let anything go blah blah!!1!
story is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 09:00 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 61,732
Received 642 Likes on 451 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
I assume it has to be Darth Vader since they made 3 movies with him and another 3 explaining his back story and then he appears in a big scene in Rogue 1.

He also had his own theme music and it gets played at sporting events too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7HF4JG1pOg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQB2NXfJev0
And a 7 season animated series about him and turning up in Obi-Wan.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 09:03 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,416
Received 743 Likes on 514 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
The OP beyond the title unfortunately goes into the 'strike fear into people's hearts' qualification. Most people would probably ask Darth Vader for his autograph. I'm going with the Xenopmorph. (Or sonic's mama.)
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-28-22, 09:12 PM
  #11  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,382
Received 322 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
The OP beyond the title unfortunately goes into the 'strike fear into people's hearts' qualification. Most people would probably ask Darth Vader for his autograph. I'm going with the Xenopmorph. (Or sonic's mama.)
Yeah, if Vader ran for office, he would get a lot of votes.

Maybe Predators. Or yo mama.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.