Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 19,067
Received 256 Likes on 194 Posts
Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Of all the sci-fi films out there who is the greatest villain that if he/she really existed in our reality today, would strike fear in every heart? Btw Godzilla is a contender.
My pick would be Darth Vader. 👍
My pick would be Darth Vader. 👍
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,416
Received 743 Likes on 514 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
yo mama
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 19,067
Received 256 Likes on 194 Posts
#4
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,499
Received 474 Likes on 324 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 18,571
Received 330 Likes on 281 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
I assume it has to be Darth Vader since they made 3 movies with him and another 3 explaining his back story and then he appears in a big scene in Rogue 1.
He also had his own theme music and it gets played at sporting events too.
He also had his own theme music and it gets played at sporting events too.
Last edited by JeffTheAlpaca; 07-28-22 at 08:15 PM.
#6
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,110
Received 3,158 Likes on 2,105 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Ming the Merciless!
J/K. It's Darth Vader.
J/K. It's Darth Vader.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,289
Received 1,659 Likes on 1,102 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Supreme Leader Snoke, obviously.
#8
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,792
Received 984 Likes on 579 Posts
#9
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 61,732
Received 642 Likes on 451 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
I assume it has to be Darth Vader since they made 3 movies with him and another 3 explaining his back story and then he appears in a big scene in Rogue 1.
He also had his own theme music and it gets played at sporting events too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7HF4JG1pOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQB2NXfJev0
He also had his own theme music and it gets played at sporting events too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7HF4JG1pOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQB2NXfJev0
#10
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,416
Received 743 Likes on 514 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
The OP beyond the title unfortunately goes into the 'strike fear into people's hearts' qualification. Most people would probably ask Darth Vader for his autograph. I'm going with the Xenopmorph. (Or sonic's mama.)
#11
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,382
Received 322 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Who is the greatest sci-fi villain of all time?
Maybe Predators. Or yo mama.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off