Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
I've reading the various franchise threads and there's obviously a sentiment of the current slate of films ranging from "pretty OK" to "terrible".
One thing I was interested in was just how much more media we have to take in and process, to the point where it's perhaps skewing our perceptions and reactions.
https://www.boxofficemojo.com/year/
In the above, you can see a pretty steady trend of theatrical release growth.
I've heard various factors about this sort of inundation and numbness and I wanted to hear some opinions from you all.
Some factors:
- "The Matrix Resurrections wasn't innovative"
- "The MCU is overly formulaic"
- "I'm tired of Batman"
- "The new Star Wars movies are worse than the Prequels"
- 1990: 236
- 2000: 439
- 2010: 651
- 2019: 911
- The improvement in video games. 20 years ago, the best videogames were probably considered what? FFVII? Ocarina of Time? Halo? Which feel quaint, now. And the medium has also seen increasing "cinematization", where they try to be more like movies in many regards.
- The consolidation of media. Most studios are now owned by larger parent telecommunication corporations, who make in excess of $100B a year, so they're more prone to encouraging studios to make only billion-dollar grossers. They're more interested in absolute ROI, rather than relative. ie. They'd rather make a $200M film that makes $800M profit, than a $50M film that makes $350M profit.
- The "Take Machine". There's a lot of media outlets online and most of them are essentially content mills. It spans from social media to entertainment-oriented sites, requiring constant output. "X great movie actually has giant plotholes. Y awful movie is actually great. Et cetera." This in turn encourages response articles/videos, defensiveness, and that everybody have an opinion on every piece of media that is either "best/worst thing ever"
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
If it is older folks being jaded, it wouldn't matter much. (ie. Get off my lawn! ).
If it is younger folks being already jaded, that is a whole entirely different matter.
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
No, we just have more options so there are fewer reasons to spend 30+ on two tickets (not counting and food, babysitters, etc.) to see a movie that is more suited to stream on Netflix or VOD instead. Which is why we have nothing but blockbusters now - those are the only films that justify a trip to the theater for a vast majority of the audience.
And I agree with this - only a Marvel movie can get me into the theater at this point. Nothing else is worth the money to see opening weekend. Especially if they are getting released at home within a month or two.
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
Some factors:
- The consolidation of media. Most studios are now owned by larger parent telecommunication corporations, who make in excess of $100B a year, so they're more prone to encouraging studios to make only billion-dollar grossers. They're more interested in absolute ROI, rather than relative. ie. They'd rather make a $200M film that makes $800M profit, than a $50M film that makes $350M profit.
The business itself has also changed a lot. Up until the 1980s, pretty much the only way a film made money was through ticket sales and merchandise sales for the ones with good IP. Then you had the home video revolution where studios could make money selling Laserdiscs, VHS, DVD, Blu Ray. Now we're seeing physical media shrinking and a larger focus on streaming. Streaming itself just has a completely different demographic, where movies are made with a different target audience. A lot of them are essentially disposable where the only goal is to increase subscriber growth, and not direct ROI.
I've also seen a lot of criticisms of Hollywood over the "wokeness" being pushed in movies. There's obviously a large contingent of people out there that believe that the stories they're seeing are all being curated and pushed out to push an agenda that they don't agree with.
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
To me, this is a major factor. If you do a venn diagram with arts and business, the intersection is miniscule. The corporations are going to focus on profits above all else. That leads them to cater the entertainment to the largest segment of people in order to get the most ticket sales. And sadly, the people on here who care about good plots, development, cinematography, etc are a minority. Most people have short attention spans and want to see fast action and explosions.
Many years/decades ago, I would have said stories with good plots, development, etc ... were done better as books.
Unfortunately with my shorter attention span and a decline in writing quality, I can no longer say books are better at having good plots, development, etc ....
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
I think post 1990 any critic that saids a film is derivative or unoriginal really needs to watch more films. The entire history of filmmaking by the last decade of the 20th century could not be charchterised any other way than derivative and unoriginal. If it isn't coming directly from the medium itself, then it's some other artform that's being pilfered for a film. Of course there is a spectrum of artistic pilfering. It's not unique to film though, it's true of all art.
What blinds us consumers to it most of the time is story and character. Sometimes the themes, subtext. But not everyone gives a shit about that.
The problem in Hollywood is not the lack of talent, but that it's become so risk adverse after the 2008 crash. They've been more focused on building their portfolios of bankable IPs, or reviving older IPs than making new IPs because, more than likely,financiers just aren't willing to give out 200 million dollars without far great assurances of a return on their investment. You can argue with the effects this has on the artistry of the films that are being produced, but the bussiness thinking behind it is rocksolid. Why change it? The end consumer is certainly not rejecting the product..
Every once and a while we will get the likes of say Joker which is an easy sell even if it's a much less conventional film. Your asking 30 million for a production about a character with a solid track record of commercial success. Sold. We don't care what the film is.
Here's a video with a sort of similar take.
Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?
Martin Scorsese was right!
