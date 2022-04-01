Re: Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?

I think post 1990 any critic that saids a film is derivative or unoriginal really needs to watch more films. The entire history of filmmaking by the last decade of the 20th century could not be charchterised any other way than derivative and unoriginal. If it isn't coming directly from the medium itself, then it's some other artform that's being pilfered for a film. Of course there is a spectrum of artistic pilfering. It's not unique to film though, it's true of all art.What blinds us consumers to it most of the time is story and character. Sometimes the themes, subtext. But not everyone gives a shit about that.The problem in Hollywood is not the lack of talent, but that it's become so risk adverse after the 2008 crash. They've been more focused on building their portfolios of bankable IPs, or reviving older IPs than making new IPs because, more than likely,financiers just aren't willing to give out 200 million dollars without far great assurances of a return on their investment. You can argue with the effects this has on the artistry of the films that are being produced, but the bussiness thinking behind it is rocksolid. Why change it? The end consumer is certainly not rejecting the product..Every once and a while we will get the likes of say Joker which is an easy sell even if it's a much less conventional film. Your asking 30 million for a production about a character with a solid track record of commercial success. Sold. We don't care what the film is.Here's a video with a sort of similar take.