Movie Theaters
#1
Movie Theaters
I did not see a catch all thread for discussing movie theaters.So was looking up times for Spider-man this morning and noticed that the local AMC, only had two shows all day for IMAX, 3d, Standard, etc. This is the theater we saw Spider-man opening weekend. It was pack, the theater did not open until 2:00pm and the first showing was 2:15.
This theater is in an outdoor mall, without a lot of good shops to me. Nearby there is a Target and a Grocery Store. None of the other theaters in the city have these hours. Even a smaller theater nearby has better hours.
Seems they have been hit pretty hard with staffing issues as they were not serving food besides popcorn.
Anyone else seeing this at their local theaters?
This theater is in an outdoor mall, without a lot of good shops to me. Nearby there is a Target and a Grocery Store. None of the other theaters in the city have these hours. Even a smaller theater nearby has better hours.
Seems they have been hit pretty hard with staffing issues as they were not serving food besides popcorn.
Anyone else seeing this at their local theaters?
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,398
Received 1,331 Likes on 975 Posts
Re: Movie Theaters
My local AMC stopped serving Chicken tenders almost a year ago and blamed it on supply chain issues. They also stopped serving Mozzarella sticks also blaming supply issues. They also recently ran out of fries, pizza and nachos when I went last weekend to see Matrix.
Hard to tell why they are having these kind of issues. When the theatres re-opened last year in limited form, they had signs saying they are purposely making a limited menu due to the limited capacity. But, now pretty much all are operating at 100% and I guess they just don't have enough bodies to prepare those kinds of foods and it's easier and cheaper to just focus on popcorn and candy.
Hard to tell why they are having these kind of issues. When the theatres re-opened last year in limited form, they had signs saying they are purposely making a limited menu due to the limited capacity. But, now pretty much all are operating at 100% and I guess they just don't have enough bodies to prepare those kinds of foods and it's easier and cheaper to just focus on popcorn and candy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off