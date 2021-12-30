Movie Theaters

I did not see a catch all thread for discussing movie theaters.So was looking up times for Spider-man this morning and noticed that the local AMC, only had two shows all day for IMAX, 3d, Standard, etc. This is the theater we saw Spider-man opening weekend. It was pack, the theater did not open until 2:00pm and the first showing was 2:15.



This theater is in an outdoor mall, without a lot of good shops to me. Nearby there is a Target and a Grocery Store. None of the other theaters in the city have these hours. Even a smaller theater nearby has better hours.



Seems they have been hit pretty hard with staffing issues as they were not serving food besides popcorn.



Anyone else seeing this at their local theaters?