Is there still an MCU?
And phases? I know slew of new ones coming out that had previous, but Black Widow, Shang-Chi, etc. Is this another phase that will lead to something or are these just one offs or beginning of some franchise and no ties in any?
Where does Marvel go from here?
Re: Is there still an MCU?
Yeah, they just started Phase 4 this year. It's a bit all over the place now, but will kick in bigger with the release of new Spider-Man, Thor, Dr Strange and Black Panther movies.
Re: Is there still an MCU?
Nope.
/thread
Re: Is there still an MCU?
What are you high?
Re: Is there still an MCU?
I heard they accidentally left it on the counter and it went sour.
Re: Is there still an MCU?
Here you go. Try not to let that padded post count hit you on the way out.
