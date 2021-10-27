DVD Talk Forum

Is there still an MCU?

Is there still an MCU?

   
Old 10-27-21, 08:09 PM
OldBoy
Is there still an MCU?
And phases? I know slew of new ones coming out that had previous, but Black Widow, Shang-Chi, etc. Is this another phase that will lead to something or are these just one offs or beginning of some franchise and no ties in any?

Where does Marvel go from here?
Old 10-27-21, 08:16 PM
Re: Is there still an MCU?
Yeah, they just started Phase 4 this year. It's a bit all over the place now, but will kick in bigger with the release of new Spider-Man, Thor, Dr Strange and Black Panther movies.
Old 10-27-21, 08:20 PM
Re: Is there still an MCU?
Nope.

/thread
Old 10-27-21, 08:22 PM
Re: Is there still an MCU?
It's the M-She-U now.
Old 10-27-21, 08:22 PM
Re: Is there still an MCU?
What are you high?
Old 10-27-21, 08:27 PM
Dan
Re: Is there still an MCU?
I heard they accidentally left it on the counter and it went sour.
Old 10-27-21, 08:57 PM
Re: Is there still an MCU?
Here you go. Try not to let that padded post count hit you on the way out.
