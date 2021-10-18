Need movie title
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Need movie title
Hello. I'm new here and hope I'm posting at the right place.
I'm looking for a movie titre with very little information about the movie.
I saw this, I'd say, at the end of the 80s.
Horror movie, I'd say. I remember a vicious supernatural tennis balls attack on a tennis court and (whilst) a breast naked woman is having sex on a lockeroom bench.
I had nightmares as a kid of the tennis balls supernatural attack and would like to see the movie to get it out of my head once and for all as I still have flashes of it sometimes.
Thanks for the help
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Need movie title
This may sound crazy, but that sounds oddly enough like a movie that Mystery Science Theater 3000 did. Did you ever see it that way?
