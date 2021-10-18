DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Need movie title

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Need movie title

   
Old 10-18-21, 02:53 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Need movie title
Hello. I'm new here and hope I'm posting at the right place.

I'm looking for a movie titre with very little information about the movie.

I saw this, I'd say, at the end of the 80s.

Horror movie, I'd say. I remember a vicious supernatural tennis balls attack on a tennis court and (whilst) a breast naked woman is having sex on a lockeroom bench.

I had nightmares as a kid of the tennis balls supernatural attack and would like to see the movie to get it out of my head once and for all as I still have flashes of it sometimes.

Thanks for the help
Djieffemo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-18-21, 02:57 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,487
Received 521 Likes on 399 Posts
Re: Need movie title
This may sound crazy, but that sounds oddly enough like a movie that Mystery Science Theater 3000 did. Did you ever see it that way?
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-18-21, 03:38 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,748
Received 318 Likes on 230 Posts
Re: Need movie title
Was it maybe not a movie and was The Tennis Court episode from that Hammer series in the 80's?
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.